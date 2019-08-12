Man arrested over stabbing of 93-year-old in Co Louth

A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí investigating a serious assault on a 93-year-old man in Co Louth.

The man was arrested in the Dundalk area on Sunday night and has been detained at Dundalk Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí and the emergency services were called to the scene of an incident at Sandy Lane, Blackrock at 2.50pm on Friday in which an elderly man sustained a number of apparent stab wounds following an altercation with another man.

The elderly man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and is continuing to receive treatment. His condition is understood to be stable.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them at Dundalk Garda station on (042) 9388400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, a Garda spokesman said.