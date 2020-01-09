Man arrested over social media video showing gun being fired

A man gardaí suspect was in a threatening video, armed with a gun, that was shared on social media has been arrested for questioning.

The man in the video fired a shotgun and detectives now believe they have identified him and the location where the footage was recorded.

Gardaí said they arrested a man on Wednesday in Co Kerry and that he had since been charged and released pending a future court appearance.

The suspect, who is in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm. It is believed the video was recorded in Co Kerry.

“Gardaí became aware of a video on social media which showed a man firing a shot from what is believed to be a shotgun,” a Garda statement said.

“An investigation was carried out by gardaí in Killarney and a man in his 20s was arrested yesterday. The suspected firearm was also seized and will now be sent for examination.”

After being questioned at Killarney Garda station under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act and was due to appear before the courts at a later date.