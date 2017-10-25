Man arrested over seizure of firearms in Finglas

A man has been arrested over the seizure on Tuesday of firearms and ammunition in Finglas, Co Dublin.

The man (30) was spotted acting suspiciously on Casement Drive in Finglas by gardaí at 10.35pm on Tuesday.

The officers approached him, but he fled through a number of gardens, discarding a rucksack in the process.

Gardaí pursued him and he was eventually detained.

The rucksack was recovered and officers found two handguns and a quantity of ammunition inside it.

During a search of the man, gardaí also discovered a set of keys which belonged to a stolen car parked on Casement Drive.

The man is currently being detained at Finglas Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.