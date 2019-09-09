Man arrested over Parsons killing released without charge

A 26-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday by gardaí investigating the murder of a father of two young children in Tallaght, Co Dublin, has been released without charge.

He was the second man to be arrested in relation to the killing of Vincent Parsons (34), who died in hospital two days after he was brutally assaulted on his way home after socialising with friends in the Killinarden Public House on Saturday, August 24th.

Gardaí said the man, who was arrested on Sunday, had been released without charge and that a file would be prepared for the director of public prosecutions.

Another man (24) previously arrested in connection with the murder was also released without charge.

Mr Parsons, a welder from Clondalkin, was attacked on a Saturday night after an altercation in the Killinarden Public House.

The incident continued outside the premises after which Mr Parsons left on foot. At least two men followed him, and he was badly beaten on a roadside outside a Mace shop and a post office.

Mr Parsons was taken to Tallaght Hospital and remained in a critical condition for 48 hours before being pronounced dead the following Monday night.