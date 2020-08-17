Man arrested over murder off woman (60) at her Belfast home
Officers detain 61-year-old suspect following discoverey of body at Windermere Road
Police are questioning a man following the death of a 60-year-old woman at her home on Windermere Road in Belfast on Sunday.
A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.
Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said: “I want to offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim at this tragic time.”
She appealed for anyone with information to contact police.