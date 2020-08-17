Man arrested over murder of woman (60) at her Belfast home

The police in Northern Ireland have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 60-year-old woman at her home in south Belfast on Sunday.

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody on Monday afternoon. It is understood he was known to the victim.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said detectives from their Serious Crime Branch were called initially to the property on Windermere Road, in the Four Winds area, on Sunday evening after receiving a report of a suspicious death.

Det Insp Jennifer Rea offered her “condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim”. She appealed to anyone who has information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Local Sinn Féin Cllr Ryan Carlin said the murder had stunned the local community and sent his condolences to the victim’s family.

“This is a quiet, family-orientated neighbourhood . . . Everyone is heartbroken that this could happen in our area and my thoughts are with the woman and her family,” he added.