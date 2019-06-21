Man arrested over murder of Jordan Davis in Darndale

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Jordan Davis in north Dublin last month.

Mr Davis was shot dead outside Our Lady Immaculate Junior National School in Darndale on May 22nd.

He was wheeling his four-month-old child in a buggy when he was killed.

Mr Davis was a close friend of Sean Little (22) who was shot dead near Walshetown in north Co Dublin less than 24 hours previously.

The suspect is being questioned in a north Dublin Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.