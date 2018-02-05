Man arrested over murder of Eddie Hutch snr

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Eddie Hutch snr.

Gardaí detained the man on Monday. He was subsequently taken to Mountjoy Garda station, where he is being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. He can be held for up to seven days.

Eddie Hutch, a 59-year-old father-of-five, was shot dead at his home on Poplar Row in Dublin’s north inner city on February 8th, 2016.

Gardaí believe he was shot dead simply because he was a member of the Hutch family, as part of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

The killing is thought to have been retaliation for the deadly Regency Hotel attack days earlier, in which Kinahan associate David Byrne was killed.