Man arrested over murder in west Cork in September

A man in his fifties has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in west Cork in September.

John Ustic (51) an English national, was pronounced dead at his rented terraced house at High Street in Skibbereen on September 25th following an assault.

The arrested man is also aged 51. He is being questioned at Bandon Garda station.

One theory gardaí are examining is that Mr Ustic may have been assaulted in a car park near his home as he was returning home at about 8pm the night before his body was found.

Gardaí have established from a witness that there were two young men and a woman with Mr Ustic at some stage in this car park and that they said they were going to assist him to his house.

Gardaí are also trying to trace his movements prior to making his way to the car park and have established that he had been watching a soccer match on TV in a local pub earlier in the evening.

Officers have studied CCTV footage from High Street as well as a number of other location.

Mr Ustic and his partner had been living in the two-storey house for a number of months but it is understood he had been in west Cork for about a decade and previously lived in Bantry and Drimoleague.