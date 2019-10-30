Man arrested over fire at Emyvale garda station

A man has been arrested in connection with a fire that caused serious damage to a garda station on Monday.

Emyvale station in Co Monaghan was extensively damaged in the suspected arson attack although there was nobody inside at the time.

On Wednesday night, gardaí said two searches had been carried out in Emyvale and one in Donegal as part of the investigation. A man in his 30s was arrested in Donegal on suspicion of arson.

He is being held at Letterkenny garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and is to be interviewed by the investigation team from Monaghan.

The alarm was raised at the station close to 5am on Monday morning. When emergency services arrived flames were coming up through the roof.

Although not open full time, one garda sergeant and four gardaí were stationed there. They were due to be reassigned following the incident.

Emyvale is on the main Dublin to Derry road, and approximately 6km south of the Border; the next main town is Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone.

Gardaí renewed their appeal for witnesses to the fire or to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area between the hours of 3am and 5.30am to come forward. They are also seeking dash-cam footage from the area around the same time.