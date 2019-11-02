Man arrested over Cork hit and run released without charge

A 22-year-old man arrested for questioning about a hit and run in Cork city which left a woman with life-changing injuries has been released without charge.

Gardaí questioned the man from the Togher area for more than eight hours after he presented himself at the Bridewell Garda station on Friday for questioning about the hit-and-run incident.

He was arrested under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows detention for up to 24 hours, but was released without charge shortly after midnight.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that gardaí will now begin preparing a file for the DPP on the hit and run, which happened at about 3.15am on Saturday, October 26th, on Magazine Road on the city’s southside.

A 23-year-old woman had just walked up Wycherley Terrace and was in the process of crossing Magazine Road near Denroches Cross when she was hit by a dark-coloured car that failed to stop.

The woman was knocked to the ground and suffered a serious injury to her ankle. She was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

The car, believed to be a Volkswagen Polo, was travelling from Bandon Road on to Magazine Road when it hit the woman, and it continued along Magazine Road after the impact.

Gardaí began checking CCTV footage in the general area after the incident. They also carried out a technical examination of the scene, and believe the car was damaged in both the front and rear.

Gardaí seized a car when the 22-year-old man presented himself for questioning and it has been technically examined.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for any witnesses, particularly those with video or dashcam footage, or anyone with information that may help them to contact them on 021-4522000.