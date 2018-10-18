Man arrested over ‘barricaded’ house in west Dublin
Gardaí used taser during incident in Ronanstown
Gardaí at the scene on St Mark’s Drive, Ronanstown. Photograph: Collins
A man has been arrested after gardaí attended a “barricaded” house in Ronanstown on Wednesday.
Gardaí had requested a media blackout on reporting of the situation yesterday.
It is understood a man barricaded himself inside a house in west Dublin. Gardaí used a taser on the man, who was arrested and is being held in custody.
As a taser was used, the incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.
The media blackout was lifted on Thursday morning.