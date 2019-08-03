Man arrested over attempted murder of police officer

A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Belfast on June 1st.

The 40-year-old man was arrested on Saturday by detectives from the PSNI’s terrorism investifation unit. He has been taken to the serious crime suite at Musgrave PSNI station in Belfast for questioning.

The suspected viable bomb was found under a car belonging to the police officer at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast. The course is close to the headquarters of the PSNI.

Ammunition Technical Officers were called to the scene and, following examination, they declared it to be a viable improvised explosive device.