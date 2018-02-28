Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Fermanagh fire

A mother and her two teenage daughters are dead and a baby is missing after a house was destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Fermanagh.

The bodies had not been removed from the scene by late last night as forensic experts continued their work.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and neighbours said one local farmer was blocked from entering the engulfed house when he tried to rescue occupants.

According to the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader, Arlene Foster, who represents the area as an MLA, the dead mother and children are English, but they arrived to live in Fermanagh about 18 months ago having lived for a time in Co Kerry.

The fire at the detached house in Derrylin, 15km south of Enniskillen, began with an explosion shortly after 7am on Tuesday.

Flames engulfed the building rapidly even in the minutes it took for emergency services to get to the scene.

PSNI Fermanagh and Omagh District Comm Supt Jane Humphries said a full examination of the ruins was quickly begun.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He was detained at the scene and transferred to hospital for treatment prior to his arrest,” she said.

Firemen and police forensic experts will today continue to comb the ruins of the house on Molly Road.