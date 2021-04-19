Man arrested in relation to Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe’s murder

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s on Monday morning in relation to the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe on January 25th, 2013.

The man was arrested in the Dundalk area of Co Louth shortly before 8.30am and is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Det Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead in 2013 as he stepped from his Garda car after he and a colleague arrived at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth, to provide an armed escort for staff carrying cash.

