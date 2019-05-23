Man arrested in Dublin over alleged staged car crashes

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in Dublin in connection with alleged staged crashes.

Gardaí said in a statement the man was held after a search in north Co Dublin conducted by officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

The man has been detained under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Dublin Garda station and can be held for up to 24 hours.

“In addition and as part of the overall investigation, a search warrant was executed at a solicitor’s office in the Dublin area,” the Garda statement said.

“The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.”