Man arrested in Dublin over alleged staged car crashes
Solicitor’s office in Dublin area searched as part of overall Garda investigation
Shards of car glass on the street
A 43-year-old man has been arrested in Dublin in connection with alleged staged crashes.
Gardaí said in a statement the man was held after a search in north Co Dublin conducted by officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.
The man has been detained under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Dublin Garda station and can be held for up to 24 hours.
“In addition and as part of the overall investigation, a search warrant was executed at a solicitor’s office in the Dublin area,” the Garda statement said.
“The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.”