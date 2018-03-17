Man arrested in Dublin in connection with murder of Joanne Ball

Gardaí investigating the murder of Joanne Ball, whose body was found in a wardrobe in Dublin last month, have arrested a man in his early 40s.

The body of Ms Ball, also known as Joanne Lee, was discovered wrapped in a sleeping bag in a flat in Ranelagh in February. A postmortem found she had been strangled.

Flowers at the scene at the house on Ranelagh Road, Dublin where the body of Joanne Ball was discovered in a wardrobe. Photograph: Collins

In a statement on Saturday, gardaí said a man was arrested yesterday in Dublin and was being detained at Irishtown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Her body was found after she was reported missing by her family.

At her funeral in February, Fr John Conlon told the grieving parents of the 38-year-old. that they were living a nightmare. “I am sure that in the last few days you were praying that you would wake and realise that it is just a terrible dream. But unfortunately it is not. It is a reality and you are left to bear this terrible grief, this terrible loss this terrible pain.”

He told the congregation at St Cianan’s Church near Duleek, Co Meath that it was wrong that they had to be gathered there on Saturday morning for the funeral of Ms Ball.

Ms Ball was survived by her parents Dermot and Catherine and her siblings Jillian, Dermot, Jennifer and Gerard.