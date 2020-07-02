Man arrested in Covid-19 payment fraud inquiry
Garda says 25 cases of fraudulent claims worth more than €56,000 detected to date
A man in his 30s has been arrested in Dublin as part of ongoing investigations into Covid-19 payment fraud. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire.
A man in his 30s has been arrested in Dublin as part of ongoing investigations into Covid-19 payment fraud.
The man was arrested on Thursday at a house in Mulhuddart by gardaí seconded to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection’s special investigation unit.
The wider Covid-19 payment fraud investigation has followed up on 25 suspected fraudulent claims to date involving more than €56,000.
Documentation and notebooks were also seized during Thursday’s search, a Garda spokesman said.
The man was being detained at Blanchardstown Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.