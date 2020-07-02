Man arrested in Covid-19 payment fraud inquiry

A man in his 30s has been arrested in Dublin as part of ongoing investigations into Covid-19 payment fraud.

The man was arrested on Thursday at a house in Mulhuddart by gardaí seconded to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection’s special investigation unit.

The wider Covid-19 payment fraud investigation has followed up on 25 suspected fraudulent claims to date involving more than €56,000.

Documentation and notebooks were also seized during Thursday’s search, a Garda spokesman said.

The man was being detained at Blanchardstown Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.