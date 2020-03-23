Man arrested in connection with stabbing of three in Co Galway

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of three men in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, over the weekend.

A fight involving four males broke out at about 7pm on Sunday in the Brackernagh area of the town. Afterwards three men, all aged in their 20s, were left with stab wounds.

They were brought to Portiuncla Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One victim has since been released while two men continue to receive treatment.

A fourth man, also aged in his 20s, was arrested shorty afterwards. He is currently being detained for interview at Ballinasloe Garda station, where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

All four men are understood to be known to each other.

Gardaí say they are not seeking any more suspects in connection to the assault but are eager for witnesses or anyone with further information to contact them at Ballinasloe Garda station on (090) 9631890, through the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111 or through any Garda station.