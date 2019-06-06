Man arrested in connection with murder of Lyra McKee

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee have arrested a man in Derry.

Ms McKee (29) was shot dead by dissident republican group the New IRA while observing clashes with police in the Creggan area of the city on April 18th.

The PSNI carried out searches at properties in the Northland Road and Creggan areas of Derry on Thursday morning. A number of items were seized and taken for further examination.

In a statement, the PSNI said a 46-year-old man had been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

“Since Lyra was murdered following violent disorder in Creggan in Derry/Londonderry on 18th April, our investigation has received widespread support from the community,” Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said.

“I still want to hear from anyone who has any information and would appeal to the public to contact my team of detectives on 101.”

He said witnesses who wished to remain anonymous could contact independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them on 0800 555 111.