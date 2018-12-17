Man arrested in connection with death of Kane McCormack

A man has been arrested in connection with the death last year of Kane McCormack.

The 24-year-old was shot dead and his body discovered on farmland in Co Meath in December 2017.

His death is believed to be linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud. McCormack’s father Noel Kirwan (62) was shot dead in Christmas week 2016.

Mr McCormack, who lived in Clonee, told his partner last December he was going to meet somebody. When he did not return and nothing was heard from him, his partner contacted the Garda to report him missing.

Hours later his body was found on farm land by a woman walking at Walterstown near the Meath-Kildare border. He had been shot in the head.