Man arrested in connection with crash on N7 in September

Gardaí in Clondalkin have arrested a man, aged in his late 20s, in connection with a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N7 outbound in Kingswood, Co Dublin, on September 21st last.

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, in Clondalkin Garda Station.

It is understood the investigation concerns an incident where a car, which had come to the attention of the gardaí, drove off down the N7 in the wrong direction, and later collided with another car, causing the death of one man and serious injuries to another.

The two men who were in the car which had earlier come to the attention of the gardaí, were also injured in the collision.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Anyone who was travelling on the N7 northbound or southbound between Newlands Cross and Kingswood between the hours of 12.15am and 12.45am on Monday, September 21st, is asked to get in contact.

The gardaí are particularly keen to speak with drivers of HGVs and taxi drivers who may have been travelling this route also.

Any motorists who may have camera (including dash cam) footage that may assist in the investigation should make it available.

Anyone with any information can contact Clondalkin Garda Station, on 01 666 7600, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.