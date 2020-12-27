Man arrested following filling station robbery and car theft in Co Donegal

A man has been arrested following a robbery at a filling station and the theft of a car in Co Donegal on Sunday morning.

A man held up the filling station in Glencar armed with what appeared to be a gun and threatened staff before fleeing the scene on foot with a sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes.

Following the incident, gardaí responding to reports of a theft of a vehicle intercepted a car in Donegal town and arrested the driver, a man in his 20s.

A handgun, a sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes were all recovered by gardaí and the car seized for technical examination. The handgun will be sent to the Garda ballistics unit for analysis.

The man in his 20s is currently detained at Letterkenny Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.