Man arrested as gardaí seek missing Sligo woman

A man has been arrested in Sligo in relation to the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Natalia Karaczyn was last seen at her home in Crozon Park on Sunday morning. Gardaí said they were concerned for her safety.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon in relation to the missing woman. He is been held under Section Four of Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Ballymote Garda Station. He can be questioned for up to six hours.

Ms Karaczyn is described as being 172cm (5’8”) in height, of slim build with green eyes and medium length straight blond hair.

Gardaí said she was wearing a black lace body suit, black leather trousers, black jacket and black open-toe sandals when she was last seen.

Gardaí are also appealing for information about the movements in Sligo on Sunday morning of a beige Peugeot estate car 308, partial registration number 09 DL.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 - 9157000, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.