Man arrested as cannabis growhouse in Navan raided by gardaí

A man is due to appear in court in connection with the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated €70,000 in Navan, Co Meath.

A Garda spokesman said a car was stopped in the town on Wednesday.

The drugs were found during a follow-up search of a house in the Trim Road area of Navan.

The man, who is in his 20s, were arrested at the scene and is due to appear before Trim District Court.