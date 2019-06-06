Man arrested as cannabis growhouse in Navan raided by gardaí
Drugs worth an estimated €70,000 seized, suspect in his 20s due to appear in court
Gardaí seized cannabis worth an estimated €70,000 at a house in Navan, Co Meath. Photograph: Garda Press Office
A man is due to appear in court in connection with the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated €70,000 in Navan, Co Meath.
A Garda spokesman said a car was stopped in the town on Wednesday.
The drugs were found during a follow-up search of a house in the Trim Road area of Navan.
The man, who is in his 20s, were arrested at the scene and is due to appear before Trim District Court.