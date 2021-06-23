Man arrested as €494,000 worth of drugs and €22,450 in cash is seized in Kildare

A man in his 20s has been arrested following the seizure of €494,000 worth of drugs and €22,450 in cash in Co Kildare on Wednesday.

Cannabis herb with a street value of €220,000, cannabis resin with a street value of €214,000 and cocaine with a street value of €60,000 were seized on Wednesday as part of a search operation in the Newbridge area.

Gardaí in Newbridge had obtained a search warrant in relation to stolen property and seized the drugs during the course of that search.

The Garda National Dog Unit assisted and located €22,450 in cash on surrounding lands. An Ifor Williams trailer, a single axle caravan and a Consaw were also seized.

One man, aged 25, was arrested at the scene and taken to Newbridge Garda station, where he is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said all drugs seized will now be sent for analysis and investigations are ongoing.