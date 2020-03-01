Man arrested after worker is allegedly stabbed in Cork city

Gardaí at the Bridewell station in Cork are investigating the alleged assault of a man during an incident at a licensed premises on Paul Street in the city.

The emergency services were called at about 6.25pm on Sunday, and found a man in his 20s who had sustained an apparent stab wound while working in the premises.

He was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening. A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at the Bridewell station.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at the station on 021-4943330, or on the Garda Confidential Line, 1800-666111.