Man arrested after sword believed used in fatal attack on woman

A woman has been killed and a man has been arrested at a house in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

It is believed the woman was fatally injured with a sword. The arrested man was known to the victim and gardaí have put all the resources of a murder inquiry into the investigation.

It is understood gardaí were alerted after the man barricaded himself into the house at Willow Wood in Dublin 15. The armed support unit then carried out a breach of the property.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment. He is being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act .

The woman’s body remains at the scene awaiting the arrival of the State Pathologist. Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating the death.

More to follow