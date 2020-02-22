Man arrested after shooting rifle in direction of gardaí in Co Donegal

A man in his early 20s has been arrested after shooting a rifle in the direction of gardaí in Glenties, Co Donegal on Friday night.

Gardaí were called to Mill Road shortly after midnight following reports of shots being fired by a man with a rifle.

During a brief stand-off the man shot in the direction of gardaí, hitting a patrol car but not injuring anyone.

The man was apprehended by armed gardaí and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station. A rifle, a hunting knife and a number of rounds of ammunition were seized.

During a follow-up search at a house on Main Street, Glenties, a second firearm was seized and two men, in their 20s and 40s, were arrested and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station for questioning.

A statement released by the Garda press office said no shots were fired by gardaí during the incident and there have been no reports of any injuries.