Man arrested after seizure of cocaine and cash in Dublin 5
Gardaí seize €35,000 worth of cocaine and €140,000 in cash in search of Kilmore house
Gardaí have seized €35,000 worth of cocaine and €140,000 in cash from a house in Kilmore, Dublin 5.
A man in his 60s was arrested after the search of a house on Kilbarron Avenue on Saturday.
He is currently being held at Ballymun Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996..
The search operation, which took place under a warrant, was part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs.