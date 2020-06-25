Man arrested after security guard stabbed in Kildare supermarket

A man has been arrested after a security guard in a supermarket was stabbed in Co Kildare on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at about 5.30pm when a man entered a supermarket in Kildare Town and was approached by a male security guard who observed him attempting to steal an item.

The man then produced a knife and stabbed the security guard, who is in his 30s, before fleeing the scene in the direction of the Dublin Road.

The security guard received non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Following enquiries, gardaí observed a man matching the suspect’s description walking on the Dublin Road a short time later.

After gardaí approached the suspect, the man produced two knives and attempted to assault the Garda members. The man was disarmed and subsequently arrested.

One Garda member was injured during the arrest but did not require hospital treatment.

The male suspect, aged in his 40s, is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.