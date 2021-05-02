Man arrested after reports of shots fired in Belfast

A man has been arrested by police investigating reports of shots being fired in north Belfast.

The incident occurred shortly after 10.30am in the Silverstream Road area in Ballysillan.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokeswoman said no injuries had been reported.

“A man has been detained in relation to the incident,” she added.

“Officers are currently in the area working to establish what occurred, and would appeal to anyone who has information which may assist the investigation to call 101, and quote reference number 628 of 02/05/21.”