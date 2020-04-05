Man arrested after reportedly threatening staff in Dublin shop

A man has been arrested after reports of a man acting aggressively and threatening staff at a shop in the Dame Street area of Dublin on Saturday.

It is reported the man threw a shopping basket at staff during the incident which occurred at about 2.45pm. No one was injured.

The man, aged in 30s, was located a short time later by gardaí. He refused to provide his name to gardaí and resisted arrest while threatening to cough on members stating he had the coronavirus, An Garda said.

The man was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he has since been charged. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on April 6th.