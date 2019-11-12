Man arrested after newborn baby suffers serious injuries in Meath

Gardaí are investigating how a newborn baby came to be seriously injured at a house in Co Meath on Monday.

A man has been arrested, and a woman has also been spoken to by gardaí, although she has not been arrested.

The emergency services were called to the address early yesterday morning after the baby suffered a serious head injury. The child, who is just weeks old, was taken to Temple St Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí are trying to establish if there was a disturbance at the property between two people – and if the baby was injured at that time.

The alleged disturbance and the circumstances in which the injuries were sustained by the baby were both being investigated by gardaí in Co Meath.

The arrested man, who is in his 20s, was still being questioned by gardaí early on Tuesday.

Garda Headquarters in Dublin’s Phoenix Park confirmed officers had been called to an incident at a house in Ashbourne at 7am on Monday.

“A female (20s) received minor injuries and during the course of the assault an infant received serious, non-life threatening, injuries and was taken to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital,” it said.

“A male (20s) was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and is currently being detained in Ashbourne Garda station.”