Man arrested after new born baby suffers serious injuries

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances in which a new born baby was seriously injured during an incident in a house in Co Meath on Monday.

A man has been arrested as part of the inquiry and a woman has also been spoken to by investigating gardaí, though she has not been arrested.

The emergency services were called to the address early yesterday morning after the baby had suffered a serious head injury.

The child, who is just weeks old, was taken to Temple St Hospital in Dublin for treatment for the head injury.

Gardai are trying to establish if there was a disturbance at the property between two people and if the baby was injured during the course of that disturbance.

The alleged disturbance and the circumstances in which the injuries were sustained by the baby were both being investigated by gardai in Co Meath.

The arrested man, who is in his 20s, was still being question by gardai early on Tuesday.