Man arrested after murder of loyalist career criminal in Co Down

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of loyalist career criminal Malcolm McKeown in Co Down.

The 30-year-old is being questioned by detectives at Musgrave serious crime suite in Belfast.

The police have completed two searches and two are still ongoing in Lurgan, Co Armagh, and in Waringstown, Co Down.

Mr McKeown’s body was discovered in his car, which was parked at the back of a filling station in the village of Waringstown, on Monday night.

PSNI Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said Mr McKeown had been inside the garage shop and was shot by a “gunman or gunmen” after he walked back to his car.

Mr McKeown was one of three brothers who were involved in Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF) activities in the Mid-Ulster area. His brothers Clifford and Trevor were convicted of separate LVF sectarian murders.

He was believed to have been heavily involved in the drugs trade in the Lurgan-Portadown-Banbridge area of Mid-Ulster.