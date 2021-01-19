Man arrested after jumping barrier at Leinster House entrance

A man believed to be in his 30s was arrested after he attempted to breach security at Leinster House.

The man jumped the barrier at the Merrion Square entrance to the grounds on Tuesday afternoon around 3pm.

The usher at the gate immediately pressed the lockdown security system alarm, which immediately locked the gates and doors at the entrance to the building, preventing entrance.

A member of the Garda special detective unit on duty in Leinster House apprehended the man.

The individual, who was on his own in attempting to gain entrance, was taken to Pearse Street Garda station.

The Merrion Square entrance was reopened shortly afterwards.