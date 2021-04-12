Man arrested after Garda intervene in Limerick knife attack

One man has been arrested after gardaí intervened in a stabbing in Limerick city last night.

At 5.10pm gardaí were called to a home near Ellen Street, Limerick city, following reports of a disturbance on Sunday.

Gardaí arrived to find a man in his 20s stabbing an older man, believed to be in his 50s.

Gardaí disarmed and restrained the attacker who was arrested at the scene.

A knife was seized as evidence.

The victim sustained several stab wounds during the assault and was taken to University Hospital Limerick.

A Garda spokesman said this man is being treated for serious injuries.

The arrested man is currently detained at Henry Street Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene of the incident remains sealed-off ahead of a further technical examination.

A Garda spokesman appealed for witnesses to the attack to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.