Man arrested after gardaí seize €140,000 worth of heroin
Four men fled after plain-clothes gardaí stopped a car in Arbour Place, Dublin 7
A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €140,000 worth of heroin following a stop and search operation in the Arbour Place area of Dublin 7.
The search occurred at approximately 3.10pm on Monday, when plain-clothes gardaí on patrol observed four people acting suspiciously in a vehicle.
The vehicle was stopped and the four people fled the scene. A bag containing a large quantity of heroin was seized.
A man in his 20s was arrested and is currently detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.