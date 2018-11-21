Man arrested after firearm and ammunition seized in Limerick

A man has been arrested after a firearm and ammunition were seized in Co Limerick.

The seizure was part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime in the area.

A man in his 40s was stopped by gardaí on patrol on the outskirts of Limerick city at 6pm on Tuesday. A firearm and ammunition were seized and the man was arrested.

He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Henry Street Garda station.