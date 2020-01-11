Man arrested after fatal assault in Co Waterford

A man in his 20s has been arrested following a fatal assault in Waterford on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a serious assault in the Portlaw area of Waterford in the early hours of Saturday. A man in his 40s was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The arrested man is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tramore Garda station.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination. Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.