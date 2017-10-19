Man arrested after drugs worth €1m and gun seized in Co Offaly

Gardaí investigating serious organised crime in the midlands have arrested a man after seizing more than €1 million worth of drugs and a gun in Co Offaly.

Detectives searched land near Geashill on Wednesday evening, including a house and sheds. They discovered a quantity of cocaine, cannabis and a batch of suspected amphetamines.

Drugs worth more than €1 million were also seized. Photograph: An Garda Síochána/Facebook

A sawn-off shotgun was found, along with a large number of shotgun cartridges and rounds of what appear to be handgun ammunition.

A man in this 30s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Tullamore Garda Station under the Drug Trafficking Act 1996. He can be questioned for up to seven days.

The search operation was led by the Laois/Offaly Drugs Unit with assistance from Garda units based in Tullamore. A Garda spokesman said the investigation is ongoing.