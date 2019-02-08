Man arrested after cannabis worth €200k seized in Longford

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s following the seizure of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €200,000 in Co Longford on Thursday.

The drugs haul was discovered by gardaí from the Garda national drugs and organised crime bureau and the Garda special crime task force as part of an intelligence led operation targeting a west Dublin organised crime gang.

A vehicle carrying what is estimated to be €200,000 worth of cannabis herb, subject to analysis, was stopped in Edgeworthstown in Co Longford on Thursday, February 7th.

A man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Granard Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 - criminal justice (drug trafficking) act 1996.

Investigations into the drug seizure are continuing.