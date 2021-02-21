Man arrested after cannabis plants worth €250k discovered in Monaghan
Gardaí detain man at Carrickmacross Garda Station under drug trafficking legislation
During the course of the search a cultivation unit with over 300 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €250,000 was discovered. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí have seized cannabis plants thought to be worth in excess of €250,000 following a search operation in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, on Saturday.
Shortly after 11.30pm, gardaí carried out a search of a house in the Carrickmacross area.
During the course of the search a cultivation unit with over 300 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €250,000 was discovered.
A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
The investigation is ongoing.