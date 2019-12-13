Man arrested after attack on woman in Cork

A man in his twenties has been arrested in relation to an attack on a woman who was knocked to the ground and robbed in Bandon, Co Cork.

The man was arrested shortly before 6am on Friday in west Cork. He is being detained for questioning at Bandon Garda station about the incident, which occurred on December 1st.

The young woman was walking home shortly before 3am on that Sunday when she was attacked in Castle Road in Bandon.

She was approached by a man who initially tried to talk to her before suddenly attempting to drag her down a laneway.

The young woman was then knocked to the ground. The assailant ripped her handbag from her shoulder before fleeing the scene by foot.

The woman did not require medical attention arising out of the incident. However, she was left badly shaken.

The suspect is described as being 6ft tall and was wearing black clothing with “PUMA” across his jumper.

Gardaí are appealing to members of the public who were in the Castle Road area of Bandon between 2:45am and 3:30am on December 1st and who may have witnessed the attack to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen the suspect that evening to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any Garda Station.