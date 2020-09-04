Man arrested after €225,000 drug seizure in Dún Laoghaire

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €225,450 worth of suspected cocaine and heroin in Dún Laoghaire.

Gardaí discovered the drugs during a search at an apartment in a residential development at around 9pm on Thursday.

A Garda spokesman said members of the Dublin Metropolitan Region East Divisional Drugs Unit found cocaine with an estimated value of €253,050 and heroin worth an estimated €2,400 along with some drug paraphernalia.

A man in his late 40s was arrested during the search and taken to Dún Laoghaire Garda station, where he was detained for questioning under Section 2 of the 1996 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing and the drugs have been sent for analysis.