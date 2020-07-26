Man arrested after €161,000 cocaine seizure in Portarlington

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €161,000 worth of cocaine in Portarlington.

Gardaí arrested the man, aged in his early 20s, following the search of a house in the Patrick Street area of the town on Saturday.

During the search, gardaí also seized more than €7,000 in cash, mobile phones and other drug-related paraphernalia.

The man is being held at Portlaoise Garda station under Section of 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.