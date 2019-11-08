Man appears in court on charge of murdering Limerick boy (11)

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Limerick schoolboy Brooklyn Colbert.

Patrick Dillon (26), of Dalgaish Park, Moyross, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court shortly after 10am and was charged with the 11- year-old’s murder.

Mr Dillon is alleged to have murdered the boy at a house on Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty, Limerick, on November 3rd. Details about the boy’s injuries were not disclosed.

More than 30 gardaí flanked the accused in court. A number of people in the court made gestures to Mr Dillon throughout the brief court hearing, and banged benches.

The victim’s father Wayne Colbert, a well-known Limerick soccer player, was in court.

Det Gda Eoin McDonagh, of Mayorstone Garda station, gave evidence in court of arresting Mr Dillon, and with charging him at 6.12pm last night. The garda witness said Mr Dillon “made no reply” to the charge.

Julianne Kiely, of Kiely McCarthy Solicitors, represented the accused in court.

Ms Kiely sought to have the matter adjourned and requested Mr Dillon receive “psychiatric treatment as soon as possible”.

Judge Marian O’Leary ordered that Mr Dillon be “medically assessed”.

Mr Dillon was remanded in custody to Limerick Prison to November 12th via video link.