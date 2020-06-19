Man appears in court charged with murder of Det Garda Colm Horkan

A man in his 40s has appeared in court charged with the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

Stephen Silver (43) from Aughaward, Foxford in Co Mayo appeared before a special sitting of Castlerea District Court on Friday night.

Judge Alan Mitchell remanded him in custody to appear again in court next week.

The charges were brought as the deceased detective’s family was making plans for his funeral service at the weekend.

Det Garda Horkan had served in Ballaghaderreen until very recently when he was transferred on promotion to detective to Castlerea, Co Roscommon, where he had previously served for over a decade. He was shot dead in Castlerea on Wednesday night just before midnight.

On Friday evening his remains were taken from Co Roscommon to his native Co Mayo in a cortege under Garda escort. There were emotional scenes as the cortege stopped outside Ballaghaderreen Garda station where his colleagues formed a guard of honour and later when it arrived in Charlestown where the Horkan family are still based and are very well-known, especially in GAA circles.

His funeral will take place at St James’s Church, Charlestown, at noon on Sunday. Due to public health guidelines gardaí across the State will parade at their local stations and observe a one-minute silence at noon on Sunday.