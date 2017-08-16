Man and woman shot dead in Ballymun
Two other people injured in the shooting in residential area at Balbutcher Drive
A man and a woman have been shot dead in Ballymun, north Dublin.
The two people were shot on Wednesday afternoon in a residential area at Balbutcher Drive at around 4 pm.
Their injuries were initially described as critical, and they were later confirmed dead.
Two other people were injured in the shooting incident.
Gardaí have closed off the scene for investigation.
More to follow...